Best Life: Steroids to cure the common colde

Steroid use has been linked to frightening side effects like blood clots, heart failure, sepsis, and psychotic episodes even when they’re used short-term. Now, some doctors are concerned that these corticosteroids are being over prescribed to patients who have no indicated need for steroids. In an analysis of 10 million outpatients, 1.2 million people with acute respiratory infections were prescribed corticosteroids. Researchers say if you feel uncomfortable receiving steroids, ask your doctor if they’re absolutely necessary and for evidence of its benefits.