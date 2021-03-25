A calm end to the week followed by a chance of weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light west wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a light east wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain after midnight along with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers during the day and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Heavy rain with the potential for a few strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Sunday will become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s and falling through the day and overnight lows near 40s. Thursday will mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
