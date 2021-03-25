A calm end to the week followed by a chance of weekend storms

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s and falling through the day and overnight lows near 40s. Thursday will mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.