Caught on camera: Group of thieves armed with weapons break into vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just before the storm hit Thursday, a group of thieves decided to go for an early morning stroll in an East Memphis neighborhood.
They broke into a car while armed with weapons and it was all caught on camera.
“I noticed that there was a bunch of stuff in my driver’s seat,” said one who didn’t want to go on camera, but his surveillance camera told the story of why his car was such a mess.
Shortly after 3 a.m. in his neighborhood on Frosty Meadow near Kingsland Drive, a group was seen walking casually on his street before checking out what was inside his car.
“To be honest they got a telephone cord, some Kenneth Cole Black Cologne and three bucks. That’s all they got. They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” said the owner of the car.
However, the car owner says it could have been a lot worse.
On the surveillance footage, you can see while one of the thieves got into his car, the others pulled out, pointed and aimed what appears to be some sort of long gun.
“I didn’t actually see them but I heard them,” said Kendrick Maxwell who lives next door to the homeowner whose car was burglarized.
Maxwell says he got up and to see what was going on, but apparently just missed the burglary in progress.
“So lucky that I didn’t see them because the guns that they had I might not have survived. It would have been a yellow tape situation instead of me talking to you on the camera,” said Maxwell.
We checked Memphis Police online records and found within the last month there have been about a dozen car-related thefts within a one mile radius.
In the past year there have been 182 car-related thefts.
Memphis Police have made some headway in break-ins in this community.
An 18-year-old who is believed to be responsible for dozens of nearby break-ins in the Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill neighborhood was arrested in December.
However it’s difficult to catch them all and when they’re walking around with possible automatic weapons it adds up to an additional level of concern.
“I worry about my family and my neighbors. We tight people with each other. We’re friends with each other .I don’t want nothing to happen to nobody,” said the owner of the car burglarized.
The owner of the car that was broken into said he had a chain in the center console worth about $1,200, somehow the thieves missed it.
If you have any information on this crime call Memphis police or if you recognize any of the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
