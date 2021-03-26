Child dies after hit and run crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Memphis and police say the driver fled the scene.
It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Parkway and South Lauderdale.
Memphis Police Department says the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he/she later died.
Investigators believe the suspect was in a black Chevy Impala last seen heading westbound on South Parkway East.
Anyone with information related to this crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
