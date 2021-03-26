COVID-19 Q&A with Methodist Le Bonheur president, CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Michael Ugwueke sat down with us to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has progressed over the past year.
“I think we have plateaued, I don’t think we’ve completely turned a corner,” said Ugwueke. “I would love to think we have.”
He says he believes we’re at a “holding pattern” as case numbers sit at an average but hopes to turn a corner soon with vaccines now widely available.
In the midst of the raging pandemic, Ugwueke says it turned out to be MLH’s “finest moment.”
“We stepped up to take this challenge, literally no one knew what the challenge would look like,” he said. “So given all that has happened, I think as a health care system and industry as a whole has truly stepped up to an unknown virus and we are where we are today.”
To view the full interview with Ugwueke, watch the video at the top of this story.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.