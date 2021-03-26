Loved ones of 5-year-old hit and killed speak out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Markers could be seen on the road at South Parkway and Preston as a reminder of the tragedy that took place Thursday evening.
Police say 5-year-old Tra’Siah Wright was hit by a car at the intersection.
He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he later died.
“It saddens me when children get killed, but to know it’s someone that’s always with me, that spends the night at my house...that I pick up...” said Teriney Fox, a family friend.
She says Tra’siah who loved ones call “Tray Tray” was playing basketball when he was hit.
13-year-old Ja’Carus Causey was with him.
“A shock went through my body like...it could have been me,” Causey said.
Police say 23-year-old Ebony Taylor is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, driving without a license and no insurance.
According to the police report, Taylor’s license was suspended last year for failure to file insurance certification.
Police said she did not show proof of insurance Thursday either.
“You have to drive for yourself, others and the pedestrians walking up and down the street,” Fox said.
Fox says Tra’siah loved spider man, traveling, and wanted to be a rapper when he got older.
He will be remembered as the life of the party. “A sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet child,” Fox said.
