Memphis Health Center hosting free vaccination event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Health Center is hosting a free vaccination event in Whitehaven Friday.
The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 4593 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116.
No appointment is needed, however pre-registration is encouraged. Individuals seeking vaccines should call 901-261-2042 or text “COVID2020” to 474747 to pre-register.
Doses will be given until supply runs out.
Starting Friday, March 26, everyone in Shelby County over 16-years-old qualifies to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
