Mid-South Hero: A teacher who goes the extra mile for her students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here we are with another Mid-South Hero, a woman who going the extra mile for her students’ education.
”I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. So, at the age of 40, I finished my degree and started teaching,” said teacher Stephanie Banks.
The desire to teach and shape future lives was a part of Stephanie’s DNA, as early as kindergarten. It doesn’t matter how you start; it’s how you finish while impacting lives on your journey to make a difference. Stephanie experienced that as a student with one of her teachers and to this day they remain connected
”Not really what she told me, it’s how she made me feel,” she said.
When a child heads into Mrs. Banks’ Germantown Elementary classroom, virtual or in-person, they have a champion for education who works morning, noon and night, quite often seven days a week to give each student the time and attention needed to conquer their courses.
She’s an educator with a cheering section.
Germantown Elementary Assistant Principal, Stacy Spinosa Johnson knows first-hand about Mrs. Banks’ commitment and care for her students, her office is next door to the classroom, and she’s witnessed the lessons that radiate from within the walls.
”From how she teaches her lessons to her interactions with them,” said Spinosa Johnson.
Her interactions have not gone unnoticed. Parent Dr. Pepper Totten’s daughter benefits from a dedicated and nurturing educator, who during this pandemic, has delivered required supplies to her student’s homes even when distance could cause a delay.
The drive doesn’t deter her.
”You can tell that she’s nothing but love. If you just listen to her teaching if you’re watching her teaching, you can tell to loves every child in that classroom,” said Totten. “She treats the children like they’re her own personal children.”
And her daughter thinks a lot of Mrs. Banks.
”She’s the best teacher,” said one student.
Mrs. Banks your dedication, in the middle of a global pandemic, is unwavering!
”I’m here for them,” she said. “And I will do whatever I can do to make this year as stressless as possible.”
Thank you for being an example in and out of the classroom. Your students, parents and administrators have taken notice. And so have we.
Congratulations! You are this month’s Mid-South Hero!
