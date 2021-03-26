More storms this weekend making Saturday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late night with scattered rain and thunder developing after midnight along with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, south winds at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting, and lows in the upper 50s. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s early in the day and fall into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.