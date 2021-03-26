More storms this weekend making Saturday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s early in the day and fall into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.