MPD: Second suspect in 2020 robbery, homicide arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said two suspects have been charged in connection to a robbery turned homicide that happened in 2020.
On Wednesday, March 24, Terry Wilkins, 19, was brought in for question at the homicide office and later arrested.
Wilkins is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, according to police.
On Friday, March 26, MPD announced their second arrest.
Jaylin Wright, 18, was also arrested.
Wright is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Carjacking and Carjacking & Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, according to police.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.