119 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Shelby County; weekly test positivity rate sees another slight increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 119 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 90,734 cases and 1,558 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,049 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,127 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 3.8 percent -- from March 14 to 20. It’s the second week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.5 percent and the week before that was 3.3.
More than 278,00 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with more than 191,000 people receiving at least one dose.
Vaccines are now available for everyone in Shelby County 16 and older.
Visit covid19.memphistn.org to make an appointment.
