Plenty of sunshine today but more rain Saturday

By Spencer Denton | March 26, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:48 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect some morning fog in spots, otherwise, clear this morning and mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds late and maybe some rain by morning with overnight lows in the mid 50s. 

WEEKEND: Showers or storms are likely at times Saturday into Saturday night with highs in the mid 70s. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind or hail. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Showers or a thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Colder air will arrive by Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

