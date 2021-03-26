Plenty of sunshine today but more rain Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect some morning fog in spots, otherwise, clear this morning and mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds late and maybe some rain by morning with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Showers or storms are likely at times Saturday into Saturday night with highs in the mid 70s. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind or hail. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Showers or a thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Colder air will arrive by Thursday with highs in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
