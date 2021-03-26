Reserve your tickets today for the 22nd annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are teaming up for the hospital’s largest fundraising effort -- the 21st annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Limited tickets are now available!
The number to call is 1 (800) 224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org.
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gives away a brand new home to raise money for the hospital and its mission to cure and prevent childhood diseases.
Tickets are $100. Reserve yours Friday and you could also win a special couple’s package, including eight club box seats to a Memphis Grizzlies game next season, a diamond bracelet and a $1,000 Visa gift card!
Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2021 Dream Home in Lakeland’s Winstead Farms East subdivision. The 3,400-square-feet home is valued at $475,000 and features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a large covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace. It has an open concept floor plan with gorgeous exposed beams in the living area. And the kids will love this -- a playroom with a secret passageway!
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 27.
Reserve your ticket early because other prizes are up for grabs during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in June.
Remember, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, even food. But it takes support from people like you.
Call 1 (800) 224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org to reserve your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket. Not only will you help save lives -- you could change yours forever!
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.