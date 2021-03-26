Reserve your tickets today for the 22nd annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2021 Dream Home in Lakeland’s Winstead Farms East subdivision. The 3,400-square-feet home is valued at $475,000 and features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a large covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace. It has an open concept floor plan with gorgeous exposed beams in the living area. And the kids will love this -- a playroom with a secret passageway!