3 shot, 2 in critical condition after North Memphis shootings, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot and two are seriously injured following a shooting on Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police.
Police say a man walked into the fire station at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Lambert Street suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police responded to another shooting on Clarksdale that they believe is connected to the prior shooting.
The victim was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Another shooting victim was found in non-critical condition at the fire station in Frayser on Whitney Avenue, according to MPD.
The location and cause of the shootings are unknown at this time.
