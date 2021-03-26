Tigers survive and advance to NIT Final 4

DENTON, Texas (WMC) - Tigers went into Thursday night’s NIT Quarterfinal game at Denton, Texas as a one seed, taking on 2-Seed Boise State.
The Broncos, of the Mountain West Conference, beat AAC member SMU by one point to get here. The Tigers dispatched Dayton by 11 in the first round. But the U of M finds itself down by 10 early in this one as the Broncos bomb away from downtown. But the Tigers battled back getting three players in double figures in this low-scoring, defensive affair.
DJ Jeffries and Boogie Ellis lead the way with 11 points apiece.
Lester Quinones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
DeAndre Williams iced the game with two free throws in the closing seconds as Memphis wins it 59-56.
But, the Tigers had another tough night at the line, hitting just 6-15 foul shots.
Defense, again a UofM stalwart, as the Tigers hold the Broncos to 37% from the floor, and force 15 turnovers.
Memphis, now 18-8, moves on to face Colorado State, a 4-point winner of NC State, in the NIT Semifinals Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
You’ll hear the Tigers comments about their win over Boise State Friday at 6 on WMC Action News 5.
