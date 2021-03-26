Two new variants of COVID-19 found in Mississippi, MSDH reports

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi is reporting its first identified cases of two California COVID-19 variant strains in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, four cases of B.1.427 variant and three cases of B.1.429 variant were found.

Earlier in March, a South African COVID-19 variant was found in Mississippi residents.

“Like other previously identified COVID-19 variant strains of concern, these strains have shown increased transmissibility, potential evidence of reduced protection from vaccines, and resistance to one or more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 infection,” the health department tweeted.

