Two new variants of COVID-19 found in Mississippi, MSDH reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi is reporting its first identified cases of two California COVID-19 variant strains in Mississippi.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, four cases of B.1.427 variant and three cases of B.1.429 variant were found.
Earlier in March, a South African COVID-19 variant was found in Mississippi residents.
“Like other previously identified COVID-19 variant strains of concern, these strains have shown increased transmissibility, potential evidence of reduced protection from vaccines, and resistance to one or more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 infection,” the health department tweeted.
For the full report, visit here: https://bit.ly/3rxuYR2.
