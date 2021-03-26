Woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run involving 5-year-old

Woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run involving 5-year-old
Tra'Siah Wright, 5, died March 25, 2021 after a hit-and-run in Memphis. (Source: Family of Tra'Siah Wright)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:52 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after a deadly hit-and-run Thursday evening that killed a 5-year-old.

Ebony Taylor is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, driving without a license and no insurance.

According to a police report, officers were called to South Parkway and Preston for a hit-and-run involving 5-year-old Tra’Siah Wright. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Ebony Taylor, 23, is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old.
Ebony Taylor, 23, is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old. (Source: Shelby County Jail)
Tra'Siah Wright, 5, was killed Thursday, March 25, 2021 in a hit-and-run crash in Memphis.
Tra'Siah Wright, 5, was killed Thursday, March 25, 2021 in a hit-and-run crash in Memphis. (Source: Family of Tra'Siah Wright)

Police say witness statements led them to Taylor who was then identified from a six-person photo lineup.

According to the police report, Taylor’s license was suspended last year for failure to file insurance certification. Police say she did not show proof of insurance Thursday either.

Taylor was arrested and booked in to jail. No bond information was immediate available.

Wright’s mother says he would’ve turned 6 next month. Family members and friends are holding a vigil for him Friday at 7 p.m. at the basketball court by the river.

