Woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run involving 5-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after a deadly hit-and-run Thursday evening that killed a 5-year-old.
Ebony Taylor is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, driving without a license and no insurance.
According to a police report, officers were called to South Parkway and Preston for a hit-and-run involving 5-year-old Tra’Siah Wright. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Police say witness statements led them to Taylor who was then identified from a six-person photo lineup.
According to the police report, Taylor’s license was suspended last year for failure to file insurance certification. Police say she did not show proof of insurance Thursday either.
Taylor was arrested and booked in to jail. No bond information was immediate available.
Wright’s mother says he would’ve turned 6 next month. Family members and friends are holding a vigil for him Friday at 7 p.m. at the basketball court by the river.
