Family of 5-year-old killed in hit-and-run hosts candlelight vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday night loved ones of Tra’Siah Wright wrapped up a day of mourning with a candlelight vigil along the river.
There were balloons bearing the 5-year-old’s favorite superhero and even more balloons to let him know he was loved and special.
Loved ones of Tra’Siah Wright released balloons on the count of six in memory of the birthday he would have celebrated next month.
‘Very, very very intricate little cousin, just a loving little boy. Someone that I loved truly and dearly,” said Wright’s cousin Earl Harden.
This was the second candle Light vigil held in honor of the 5-year-old who was a victim of a hit and run Thursday evening while playing basketball at the intersection of South Parkway and Preston.
He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he later died.
“It saddens me when children get killed, but to know it was someone that’s always with me, that spends the night at my house that I pick up,” said family friend Tierney Fox.
Family and friends also gathered at the same spot of the accident earlier in the day Friday to pay their respects.
Police say 23-year-old Ebony Taylor was the driver of the car that hit little Tra’Siah. She’s charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and driving without a license and no insurance.
Wright’s family said their faith is what will allow them to forgive the person responsible for taking Tra”Siah’s life too soon.
A $25,000 bond has been set for Taylor.
Her next court appearance will be Monday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.