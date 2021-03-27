More storms on the way making Saturday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another complex weather system will move through the Mid-South beginning tonight with a warm front and ending early Sunday morning with a cold front.
Both fronts will bring clouds, rain, and storms to the area, but a cold front late Saturday night will have the greatest potential to produce strong to severe storms.
As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed an enhanced risk of severe storms over the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area.
A warm front will lift north overnight bringing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight and into the early morning hours Saturday.
There is a slight chance of a strong storm in the morning, but the most instability and significant storm energy will develop during the day and be in place during the late afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.
This potentially unstable atmosphere will be ripe for strong to severe storm formation Saturday evening through the overnight hours. The greatest severe threat with this system will be the potential for damaging wind.
The threat of large hail is low, but there will still be the possibility for hail in the area.
The tornado threat is very low, there is still a chance for isolated tornadoes to form along the mainline of rain and storms.
The greatest threat for severe storms will come during the overnight hours while many people are sleeping.
That is why it is essential that you have some form of audible warning system to alert you.
If you have a weather radio, make sure that it is ON and the volume is UP.
Stay weather aware now through the day tomorrow and tomorrow night.
