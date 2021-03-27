Severe storms possible through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TORNADO WATCH continues through 9 PM. Showers or storms are likely at times through the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind, hail or a tornado.
SUNDAY: A few showers will before sunrise, but it will be mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph. Sunday night will be colder with lows around 40.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Expect increasing clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will be possible Tuesday night late into Wednesday with falling temperatures into the 50s. Colder air will arrive by Thursday morning with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the 50s. It looks sunny but cool through the weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
