Three dead, two others injured in late-night Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were killed and two others were injured during a late Friday night shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood.
According to Memphis Police, the first call came around 11:00 pm after a man was found shot in the 500 block of Grace Manor. Before he was taken to the hospital, he told police he was shot nearby.
Another call came into police about twenty minutes later about multiple people shot in the 500 block of Arrington Ave. When officers arrived they found three more shooting victims, one woman in non-critical condition, and another woman and a man dead.
A fourth victim, a man, was found shot to death in his car near that scene.
Police say early information indicates all of the victims were shot at the Arrington location.
No arrests have been made at this time.
You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any tips that could lead to an arrest.
This is a breaking story. We will update as new information becomes available.
