Today is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A warm front will lift north this morning and bring the first wave of storms to the Mid-South this morning. A cold front will bring the threat of more rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South this afternoon through late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms over the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area for today.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, south winds at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting, and lows in the upper 50s. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.
SUNDAY: Rain before sunrise then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s early in the day and fall into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
