Weather forces city to cancels vaccinations, but other events held as scheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most vaccination sites across Shelby County were closed on Saturday.
Memphis city leaders decided to cancel all of its vaccinations because of the threat of severe weather.
Vaccination events went on as scheduled at other locations.
Dr. Ted Lyons and Dr. Merica Lyons are the owners of ShotRX, which administered first dose Moderna vaccines to people at Limit Breaker Church, located at 6720 E. Raines in Memphis.
They say it’s important people get vaccinated as soon as they can.
“People tend to slow up because they think well everybody’s doing it now. We get that initial surge and then people fall off, and we have to get to 70 percent vaccinated. We want to get there as soon as possible,” said Dr. Ted Lyons.
Across town, the Shelby County Health Department continued with its COVID-19 testing event at White Chapel AME Church in the Boxtown community in south Memphis.
Free testing was available for anyone age 5 and older.
Daniel Lewis, who’s with the church, says despite fewer cases and more people getting vaccinated, testing is still important.
“It’s important that people get tested so they know whether or not they are infected or a carrier, so that appropriate action can be taken,” said Lewis.
Shot RX will be back at Limit Breaker Church Sunday around 12:30 p.m. to administer more first-dose shots of Moderna.
Anyone in need of a first dose can show up.
If your vaccination appointment was canceled by the City of Memphis on Saturday, you can reschedule by visiting covid19.memphistn.gov or by calling 901-222-SHOT.
