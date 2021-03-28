Chilly tonight but warmer with more sunshine tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a storm in the afternoon and evening, high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Tuesday night and early Wednesday and cold front will move through and bring a chance of rain and a few storms will be possible with overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny and overnight lows in the lower 40s.