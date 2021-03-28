Chilly tonight but warmer with more sunshine tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cooler today but thankfully dry and filled with plentiful sunshine. The cooler northerly flow will give way to a chilly night and cold start to Monday. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a return to rain and possibly a few storms. A few storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday night but the threat is low. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk of severe storms for Tuesday night which is category 1 out of 5. The main threat with storms will be brief gusty wind and downpours. Behind the front much cooler with lows dipping near freezing Wednesday night and Thursday night which could mean some areas of frost.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows near 40 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s and breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a storm in the afternoon and evening, high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Tuesday night and early Wednesday and cold front will move through and bring a chance of rain and a few storms will be possible with overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s both days.
