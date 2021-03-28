Grizzlies fall in a tough one at Utah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies tip-off a tough back-to-back in the Mountains Friday night at the best team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz came in with an association best record of 32-11. The Grizzlies are 21-20.
Memphis’ Ja Morant, was aggressive from the outset, with his motor running the whole game. He hit the lane hard, and even drained the long ball -- 14 in the first half, winding up with 32 points and 11 assists.
Griz trailed by 16 at the half thanks to the play of Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell 19 in the first half -- 35 for the contest.
Griz battled back from 21 down, matching Utah 3 for 3 with 12 long balls each.
Memphis cut it to a one-possession game, but Dillon Brook’s heaved from 28 feet to tie bounces off the rim with under 2 seconds left.
Jazz hung on to win it, final 117-114.
