Jeran Jackson, Jr. now has a timeline to return to Grizzlies
Grizzlies forward Jeran Jackson Jr. speaks to media before a game in November 2019. (Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer | March 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:11 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Foremost on the minds of Grizzlies fans lately is when will Jeran Jackson, Jr. return to the court?  

Grizzlies team president Zach Kleiman says Triple J is on track to return in late April. His rehab of knee surgery for a meniscus tear is wrapping up after eight months.

The 7 foot forward is a key piece of the Grizzlies Playoff hopes for the future.

If the timeline holds true, Jackson could return with anywhere from 11-to-15 games left in the regular season. 

The Grizzlies also waive backup center Gorgui Dieng, freeing him to sign with another club.

