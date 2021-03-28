Jeran Jackson, Jr. now has a timeline to return to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Foremost on the minds of Grizzlies fans lately is when will Jeran Jackson, Jr. return to the court?
Grizzlies team president Zach Kleiman says Triple J is on track to return in late April. His rehab of knee surgery for a meniscus tear is wrapping up after eight months.
The 7 foot forward is a key piece of the Grizzlies Playoff hopes for the future.
If the timeline holds true, Jackson could return with anywhere from 11-to-15 games left in the regular season.
The Grizzlies also waive backup center Gorgui Dieng, freeing him to sign with another club.
