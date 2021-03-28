Ole Miss advances to finals of WNIT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels, advancing farther than they ever have in any post-season tournament, beat Northern Iowa Friday Night in the WNIT Final Four.
The Rebels led the game at Collierville High School from start to finish making the perfect welcome back for Head Coach Yolett McPhee McCuin, who missed the first three rounds after contracting COVID-19.
Her absence hadn’t slowed the Rebels down, and they look to go even faster against the Panthers.
At 6′5″, Shakira leads the way for the Rebels, with plenty of help from Madison Scott.
The Rebels now move on to face the Rice Owls.
Rice beats Delaware by 10 85-75 in the first semifinal.
The WNIT Championship is Saturday, 1 p.m. at Collierville High’s MTM Fieldhouse.
