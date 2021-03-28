PHOTOS: Funnel clouds spotted near Osceola, Arkansas

PHOTOS: Funnel clouds spotted near Osceola, Arkansas
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola River. (Source: William Frogge)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 7:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as tornado watches have been issued for parts of the Mid-South ahead of severe weather.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis, Arkansas in effect until 8 p.m.

Check out these photos of funnel clouds forming in Osceola, Arkansas from a WMC Action News 5 viewer.

Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola, Arkansas.
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola, Arkansas. (Source: William Frogge)
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola, Arkansas.
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola, Arkansas. (Source: William Frogge)
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola River.
Funnel clouds spotted forming near Osceola River. (Source: William Frogge)

Send us your photos or use the hashtag #wmcfirstalert to be featured on TV and digital sites.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.