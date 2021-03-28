PHOTOS: Funnel clouds spotted near Osceola, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as tornado watches have been issued for parts of the Mid-South ahead of severe weather.
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis, Arkansas in effect until 8 p.m.
Check out these photos of funnel clouds forming in Osceola, Arkansas from a WMC Action News 5 viewer.
