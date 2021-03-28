Rain will exit before sunrise followed by sunshine & cooler temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a stormy night, rain continues to exit from west to east this morning and skies will clear out by the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler today and our pattern will stay dry through Monday.
TODAY: Rain before sunrise then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s, breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows near 40 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.
