Shelby County reports nearly 120 COVD-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 119 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. Six new deaths were reported.
There have been 90,959 cases and 1,566 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,055 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,338 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 3.8 percent -- from March 14 to 20. It’s the second week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.5 percent and the week before that was 3.3.
