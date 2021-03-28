TEMA reports 4 deaths related to overnight flooding, severe weather in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says there were four weather-related deaths in Davidson County after severe weather swept across the Mid-South over the weekend.
The storm caused flooding of homes and businesses, damage to structures, closed roads, downed trees and thousands of power outages.
Localized impacts include:
- 50 businesses flooded in downtown Lebanon in Wilson County
- 130 plus swift-water rescues conducted in Davidson County alone
- Single-family and multi-family evacuations conduction in a half-dozen counties
- Scores of motorists rescued from flooded vehicles
- The American Red Cross placed four families - two families in Sullivan and two families Wilson counties – in non-congregant shelters
While the storms were raging, TEMA says there were about 15,000 customers without powers. That number has since dropped to about 5,200 as of Sunday evening.
That numbers includes:
- 1,200 customers in Davidson County
- 1,500 customers in Shelby County
- 500 customers in Williamson County
- 500 customers in McNairy County
- The remaining outages are in areas with fewer than 500 customers without power.
The National Weather Service is surveying damage in Henderson County.
