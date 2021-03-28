Breakdown: Why a big winter snowmelt could mean more mosquitoes

Spring mosquitoes start to come out in May and as long as the standing water wherever it collected climbs to temperatures of greater than 45 to 50 degrees, mosquitoes can start to develop. A winter with a small amount of snowfall doesn’t mean no mosquitoes and spring rainfall can also lead to a healthy amount of mosquitoes. According to research a cold snow won’t impact the mosquito population. It will be the same or possibly worse as mosquitoes can adapt.