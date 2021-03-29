Caught on camera: 4 arrested following high-speed chase in DeSoto County

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 28, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 11:06 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A police chase that spanned multiple counties in Mississippi came to a crashing end in DeSoto County and it was all caught on camera.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say a car was reported stolen out of Georgia, but the high-speed chase started in Union County on Saturday.

Officials say the chase continued into DeSoto County on I-269 around 5 p.m. and was clocked going over 100 miles per hour.

It crossed over into oncoming traffic as it was being chased before wrecking out near I-55.

Officials say four suspects were in the vehicle. They are behind bars and charges are pending.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the chase.

