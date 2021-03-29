1 dead in Saturday night shooting, no arrests made

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating yet another homicide after a Saturday night shooting, resulting in the death of one man.
Investigators say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Prospect and East Dempster. The victim was found shot inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD says no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
