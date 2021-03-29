A few severe storms possible Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South in a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather (category 1 out of 5) for Tuesday night. This means a few storms will be capable of producing hail and high wind. This threat is low and not everyone will see severe weather.
WHEN: Starting around noon Tuesday isolated to scattered showers and possibly a few storms will be on and off through the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts across the Mid-South.
The heaviest rain and potential for the strongest storms will arrive along a cold front around MIDNIGHT Wednesday. This batch could produce a few strong to severe storms from MIDNIGHT through 5 AM Wednesday morning. The main threats will be hail and high wind along with heavy rain.
A few scattered showers and possibly storms will continue through the morning hours
on Wednesday but these are not expected to be severe. The rain will taper off by 3 PM.
