A few severe storms possible Tuesday night

Marginal risk for severe weather for the entire Mid-South (Source: Storm Prediction Center)
By Sagay Galindo | March 29, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 2:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South in a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather (category 1 out of 5) for Tuesday night. This means a few storms will be capable of producing hail and high wind. This threat is low and not everyone will see severe weather.

Marginal risk for severe weather for the entire Mid-South (Source: Storm Prediction Center)

WHEN: Starting around noon Tuesday isolated to scattered showers and possibly a few storms will be on and off through the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts across the Mid-South.

Futurecast scattered showers (Source: WMC)

The heaviest rain and potential for the strongest storms will arrive along a cold front around MIDNIGHT Wednesday. This batch could produce a few strong to severe storms from MIDNIGHT through 5 AM Wednesday morning. The main threats will be hail and high wind along with heavy rain.

Midnight Futurecast (Source: Futurecast)

on Wednesday but these are not expected to be severe. The rain will taper off by 3 PM.

9 am futurecast (Source: WMC)

First Alert Weather App (Source: WMC)

