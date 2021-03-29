Gov. Lee renews proposal for mental health trust fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reintroduced the Mental Health Trust Fund in an effort to assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19.
The proposal says $250 million will be allocated to create strong mental health services for school-aged students.
“We need more mental health resources in our schools,” said Lee during a news conference.
In January 2021, Tennessee ranked 28th in overall mental health and 34th overall in youth mental health.
Services that would be supported by the bill include direct clinical services in schools, mental health awareness promotion, as well as violence and bullying prevention.
