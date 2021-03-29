Rain returns tomorrow & a few strong storms possible

REST OF THE WEEK: A warm front will arrive first tomorrow in the afternoon, which will bring a few scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. By Tuesday night and early Wednesday, a cold front will move through and bring a chance of strong storms with gusty winds and small hail. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny along with overnight lows in the lower 40s.