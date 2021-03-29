SCS offering free Pfizer vaccine for employees, students & families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is making access to the Pfizer vaccine easy for employees, students and families.
The district will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the locations listed below:
- SCS Board of Education | 160 S. Hollywood Street
- Teaching & Learning Academy | 2485 Union Avenue
Anyone who works with the district, including partners, can sign up for appointments for Tuesday.
Anyone who is 16 and older is eligible.
Visit www.scsk12.org/news/all to sign up.
