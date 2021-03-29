SCS offering free Pfizer vaccine for employees, students & families

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 6:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is making access to the Pfizer vaccine easy for employees, students and families.

The district will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the locations listed below:

  • SCS Board of Education | 160 S. Hollywood Street
  • Teaching & Learning Academy | 2485 Union Avenue

Anyone who works with the district, including partners, can sign up for appointments for Tuesday.

Anyone who is 16 and older is eligible.

Visit www.scsk12.org/news/all to sign up.

