Some Tennessee students may be required to attend summer camps to improve learning loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Tennessee students will be required to attend four or six-week summer learning academies this upcoming summer.
This is part of the Tennessee Department of Education’s effort to improve learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the mandate, students who score at “Approaching” or “Below” in math or reading will be required to attend the camp.
As well as students who attend a school where less than 50 percent of students are proficient in math or reading.
