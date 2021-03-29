Some Tennessee students may be required to attend summer camps to improve learning loss

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 6:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Tennessee students will be required to attend four or six-week summer learning academies this upcoming summer.

This is part of the Tennessee Department of Education’s effort to improve learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the mandate, students who score at “Approaching” or “Below” in math or reading will be required to attend the camp.

As well as students who attend a school where less than 50 percent of students are proficient in math or reading.

