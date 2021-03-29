Storm damage reported throughout parts of the Mid-South

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Saturday night’s storms left damage in several parts of the Mid-South.
“I could see the lightning was coming and the thunder just kept getting louder and louder and lightning,” said Chance Belk.
Belk is describing the storm that barreled through Tate County, Mississippi on Saturday night.
It left behind a trail of damage, including to the roof of his business.
WMC Action News 5 caught up with him as he assessed the damage on Sunday afternoon.
“Yeah, it was a little frightening seeing and hearing the thunder and lightning being right thereupon you, but I knew it was a lot worse in other areas,” said Belk. “I’m just very thankful to the God we serve, the Lord Jesus Christ. He protected us in this storm. Very thankful.”
In other parts of the Mid-South, storms knocked down powerlines and uprooted trees in Grand Junction in Hardeman County, Tennessee.
In Mississippi County, Arkansas, ferocious winds knocked over a mobile home near Marie.
The owner said the home was vacant, and no injuries were reported.
The storm also produced a funnel cloud and tornado near the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service said it was dispatching a team to the area Sunday to survey the damage.
The storms also knocked out power to thousands of Mid-Southerners before moving out of the Mid-South.
It continued causing damage and destruction in Middle Tennessee.
Flooding from the storms claimed the lives of at least four people, according to Nashville police.
