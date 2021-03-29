Tracking more rain and the threat of frost this week

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with early morning rain and highs near 50 during the morning and falling into the 40s during the day and ending up in the low to mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s leading to the potential for widespread frosty by early Friday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.