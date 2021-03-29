Tracking more rain and the threat of frost this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and thunder developing during the afternoon, a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with winds shifting north at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 50.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with early morning rain and highs near 50 during the morning and falling into the 40s during the day and ending up in the low to mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s leading to the potential for widespread frosty by early Friday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50.
