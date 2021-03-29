UofM names new head coach for Tigers Women’s Basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Univerity of Memphis has named a new head coach for the Tigers Women’s Basketball team!
Katrina Merriweather is now the Lady Tigers 12th head coach.
Merriweather comes from Wright State University where she led the program to its first NCAA Tournament win this season.
UofM says she was also named Horizon League Coach of the Year for the third time in her five seasons at Wright State.
In a news release on the UofM’s athletic site Merriweather said:
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at the University of Memphis. It is clear that Laird’s vision for the athletic department is fueled by passion for the University and the City of Memphis. This program has experienced high levels of success in the classroom and on the court, and the young women have become incredible members of society. I am looking forward to building on the tradition of excellence.”
