Arkansans age 16+ eligible for vaccine as Gov. Hutchinson lifts mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces Arkansas will receive an additional 25,000 additional COVID-19 doses this week.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifts the mask mandate in Arkansas effective on March 30.
When it comes to masks the governor asks “Please, respect the decisions of others.”
The governor announces Arkansans 16-years-old and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC reports Arkansas has received 1.6 million vaccine doses and administered 1.1 million.
A little more than 400,000 residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
Secretary Johnny Key says that mask-wearing in schools is up to the district.
The local district can continue, modify or eliminate the policy.
