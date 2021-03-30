Breakdown: Why cars are the most dangerous place during a tornado

During a tornado, objects are lofted in the air and then circulate within and around the tornado at high speeds. This flying debris is what typically results in injuries, which is why you need to protect yourself during a tornado. If you are in a car, you are vulnerable to this debris, even if you are several miles away from the tornado. In addition, a tornado can throw and crush cars, so you don’t want to be stuck in a car when a tornado moves through.