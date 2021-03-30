City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered man with autism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old they say could be endangered.
MPD issued a City Watch for Justin Bills Tuesday. He was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the 1400 block of Field Stone Trail.
Police say he left the care home facility and suffers from autism.
He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with short brown hair with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped Polo shirt and khaki shorts.
Anyone with information should call (901) 545-2677.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.