COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A COVID-19 vaccine site is making its way to the Bartlett community, according to Arlington’s Mayor.
Arlington, Bartlett and Lakeland leaders partnered up to host a drive-thru vaccination site for April and May.
Vaccinations will be given at Faith Baptist Church on Germantown Rd. beginning April 7.
The age criteria, times and dates will be announced soon, according to the release.
The site is federally funded and open to all Arlington, Bartlett and Lakeland residents.
