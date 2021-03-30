Dyersburg Police say suspect threatened 4-year-old with a gun

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 29, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 8:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department says a 25-year-old man threatened to shoot a 4-year-old child in the face Sunday evening and is now behind bars.

Kyle Hunt, a convicted felon, is facing multiple weapons and drug charges.

When officers responded to the home in reference to the threat, a 9mm handgun, over 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $939, 97 rounds of ammunition and five handgun magazines were seized

DPD says Hunt is also facing charges for resisting arrest.

Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

