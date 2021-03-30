Dyersburg Police say suspect threatened 4-year-old with a gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department says a 25-year-old man threatened to shoot a 4-year-old child in the face Sunday evening and is now behind bars.
Kyle Hunt, a convicted felon, is facing multiple weapons and drug charges.
When officers responded to the home in reference to the threat, a 9mm handgun, over 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $939, 97 rounds of ammunition and five handgun magazines were seized
DPD says Hunt is also facing charges for resisting arrest.
