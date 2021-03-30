Family looking for grandfather who disappeared after showing signs of dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is desperate for your help to find a grandfather who was showing signs of dementia when he disappeared five days ago.
Lawrence Houston, Jr., 67, is listed as an Endangered Missing Adult in a Memphis Police Department City Watch Alert.
His son, Rutgers University Professor Dr. Lawrence Houston, III, says the family traced his dad’s whereabouts. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, he says his dad walked to The Family Dollar on Chelsea and Thomas.
He says his dad then walked across the street to the Exxon, but never went inside. People tell him his father then walked in the opposite direction of his home towards Frayser.
“If you look at his demeanor, he might appear homeless. He wears baggy clothes. For a person who really loves being in the comfort of his own home, being lost would be so stressful that it could have further triggered the dementia, but he is approachable,” said Lawrence’s son. “I can promise you that this man is not dangerous, he will not hurt anyone. So if you have any information, please reach out to the police.”
Houston’s son suspects no foul play with no activity on his dad’s bank cards. Houston is wearing a light blue sweater, he’s 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 150 pounds, with a thin build.
Call Memphis Police Missing Persons, if you see Lawrence Houston at 901-636-4479.
