Five tornadoes touched down in the Mid-South during weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes touched down in the Mid-South Saturday night.
Four tornadoes were confirmed in Mississippi County, Arkansas. Two tornadoes were EF-0s and two were EF-1s. Wind gusts ranged from 70 to 95 mph.
The tornado that touched down near Osceola, AR was on the ground for 4.9 miles and moved across the Mississippi River into Lauderdale County, Tennessee. The tornado flipped over a mobile home. No one was inside at the time.
An EF-1 tornado with wind gusts around 100 mph also touched down in Tate County, MS. The tornado was on the ground for two miles. The tornado damaged some businesses in Independence.
No injuries were reported.
