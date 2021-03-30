Grizzles get needed win at Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies wrap up their four-game NBA road trip Monday night at Houston against a Rockets club that, to say is struggling would be an insult to the root word struggle.
After trading away James Harden and others, the Rockets lost 20 games in a row at one point.
The Grizzlies beat them by 49 in their last meeting at Houston.
But, you can’t take anything for granted in the Association.
Justice Winslow joins Jeran Jackson, Jr. on the Memphis injury list with a bruised thigh.
The Rockets coming off a rare victory in their last game at Minnesota.
Kelly Olynik showing his worth in the Trade for the Rockets with15 first-half points wind up with 25 and 9 rebounds for the game.
The Grizzlies get Grayson Allen off to a strong start, but he doesn’t last long, gets upended trying to play defense down low and takes a nasty fall on his hip.
It hurts to even watch it.
He tries to go but has to leave the game.
Grizzlies counter by going inside to their big man Jonas Valanciunas and the big Lithuanian responds with 30 points and 15 rebounds for JV.
This is his 31st double this season.
The Grizzles get 52 off the bench including 23 from DeAnthony Melton and 17 from Desmond Bane.
The Grizzlies go on to win a final score of 120-110.
